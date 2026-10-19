NPFL: Ogunmodede, Moga Celebrate Wins As Ogunbote Laments Plateau United Defeat

Kano Pillars technical adviser Daniel Ogunmodede has expressed delight after his side ended a five-match winless run with a 1-0 win over Katsina United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, October 18.

The win at Sani Abacha Stadium gave Pillars a much-needed boost after five matches without a win, and Ogunmodede praised his players for their determination in the local derby.

“I must congratulate the boys for putting up a brilliant fight. We had not tasted a win in the last five games, and they delivered in the derby,” he said.

The coach also commended his side’s attacking and defensive performances, which secured all three points without conceding.

“That was a very good goal. We attacked well and defended well to get the maximum points with a clean sheet,” he added.

Ogunmodede stressed that winning remained a major part of his coaching philosophy, noting that he had maintained the ambition throughout his career.

“It is part of my job to win. I like winning because that is what I am paid for. For three decades now, winning has always been my motive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United assistant coach Stephen Moga praised his players after their 2-0 away win over Inter Lagos.

Kelechi Ogbobo opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Ugochukwu Leonard doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes later.

The win lifted Nasarawa United, managed by Mbwas Mangut, to sixth place in the league table.

Speaking to the club’s media, Moga said the team had been working towards its targets in the league and continental competitions.

“We have been strategising to get the results we desire so that we can achieve our targets, both in the league and on the continent,” he said.

He also identified improved finishing as an important factor in the team’s pursuit of its objectives.

“To achieve your targets, you need to convert your chances and stay ahead of your opponents,” Moga added.

The assistant coach also backed Inter Lagos to recover from the defeat, insisting that the hosts had enough quality to improve their position.

Nasarawa United will host Enyimba in a Matchday 10 fixture on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Plateau United head coach Gbenga Ogunbote described his side’s 3-2 home defeat to Sporting Lagos as a bad day after they surrendered their lead in Sunday’s Matchday Nine encounter.

Plateau United had won their previous four home matches this season before Sporting Lagos ended their unbeaten home run.

Aliyu Baba gave the visitors the lead in the 10th minute, but Victor Dawa scored twice to put Plateau United 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Victor Samuel restored parity for Sporting Lagos in the 53rd minute before Plateau United were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes remaining. Aondona Adeede then scored the winner in the 82nd minute to seal victory for the visitors.

The result lifted Sporting Lagos to third place with 15 points, one ahead of Plateau United, who have 14.

Ogunbote admitted that his team failed to protect its advantage but maintained that his players had given their best.

“I think it was a difficult one for us; I won’t say complacency because the boys put in their very best. Unfortunately, we gave up the lead, and things fell apart,” he said.

The Plateau United coach acknowledged Sporting Lagos’ performance and described the defeat as an early warning for his side.

“This is week nine; unfortunately, nobody wanted to lose the game, but we lost. Even a draw would have still been termed as a loss to us,” he said.

“But as I did say, it’s good it happened early so that it would make every one of us wake up to know that we have not gotten there yet.”