NPFL: Ranchers Bees Appoint Ma’aji Muhammad As New Technical Adviser

Ranchers Bees have appointed Ma’aji Muhammad as their new technical adviser following the dismissal of Usman Abd’allah after a poor start to the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Abd’allah was sacked on Saturday, October 17, after the Kaduna-based club recorded two wins and two draws, alongside five defeats, in their opening nine league matches.

Muhammad returns to the NPFL after previously working with Niger Tornadoes, where Kabiru Dogo took charge at the start of the current campaign.

The new technical adviser faces the immediate task of improving Ranchers Bees’ results and guiding the club away from the relegation zone. They currently sit 19th in the league table with eight points from nine matches.

Muhammad will begin his tenure on Sunday when Ranchers Bees face Doma United at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Meanwhile, Enyimba assistant coach Lawrence Ukaegbu has expressed disappointment with his side’s goalless draw against Warri Wolves in the NPFL, blaming poor finishing for the result.

Ukaegbu said Enyimba created several scoring opportunities but failed to convert them despite pushing for a win.

“That’s football, it’s either you win, draw or lose,” Ukaegbu told the club’s media.

The assistant coach described the outcome as unfortunate, arguing that Warri Wolves posed little attacking threat throughout the encounter.

“The outcome of the game is quite unfortunate because the opponent didn’t even create a chance despite the numerous chances we created in the game,” he added.

The draw leaves the Aba-based side in the relegation zone with eight points from nine matches as they continue to struggle for consistency in the 2026/27 NPFL season.

Enyimba will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to Lafia to face Nasarawa United in their NPFL Week 10 fixture on Sunday.