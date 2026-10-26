NPFL: Rivers United Lose To Bendel Insurance As Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars Draw

Rivers United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bendel Insurance on Sunday, October 25, while Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars played out a 2-2 draw in the Nigeria Premier Football League on Matchday 10.

Bendel Insurance claimed all three points in Benin City on October 25, handing the league leaders a setback in their bid to maintain their position at the top of the table.

The hosts scored twice before Rivers United pulled a goal back, but the visitors failed to find an equaliser as Bendel Insurance held on for the victory.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars shared four goals at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in a Southwest derby. Both sides scored twice but could not find a winner, settling for a point each.

Nasarawa United also secured a 1-0 win over former champions Enyimba in Lafia. The hosts scored the decisive goal to claim maximum points, leaving the Aba-based side empty-handed.

Kun Khalifat FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Lagos FC, while Niger Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors by the same scoreline.

Barau FC and Kwara United played out a 1-1 draw, while Warri Wolves and Kano Pillars settled for a goalless stalemate.

The matchday began on Saturday, October 24, with Katsina United and Plateau United sharing four goals in a 2-2 draw.

NPFL Matchday 10 Results

Katsina United 2-2 Plateau United

Bendel Insurance 2-1 Rivers United

Kun Khalifat FC 1-0 Inter Lagos FC

Nasarawa United 1-0 Enyimba

Barau FC 1-1 Kwara United

Ikorodu City 2-2 Shooting Stars

Abia Warriors 0-1 Niger Tornadoes

Warri Wolves 0-0 Kano Pillars