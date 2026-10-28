Four FUT Minna Students, Driver Die In Crash Involving Niger Gov’s Convoy

Four students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, and a Government House driver lost their lives on Monday in a collision involving a vehicle attached to the convoy of Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago.

The accident happened at Gidan Mangoro, Minna, when a Toyota Hilux carrying the Director-General of Government House, Dauda Chikuba, collided with the car conveying the students.

All five victims reportedly died at the scene, while Chikuba sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It was gathered that the convoy was returning to Minna from Bida, where the governor had paid a condolence visit to the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, who is also Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, over the death of Sagi Nupe, Aisha.

The students’ vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction towards Bida.

A witness, who described the collision as head-on, told Punch that the convoy was moving at top speed at the time.

“It was a head-on collision. We learnt that the convoy was at high speed when the accident occurred. It was a terrible accident,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the command had opened an investigation.

“The accident occurred this morning, and we are investigating it,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, details of what caused the crash and the state of health of the injured official were still sketchy.