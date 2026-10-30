Vatsa Gets Fresh Appointment Days After Dumping APC

Barely 48 hours after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, has secured two key positions in the party’s 2027 governorship campaign council.

Vatsa has been appointed Spokesperson and Director of Contacts and Mobilisation for the SDP governorship campaign council.

Naija News reports that the party’s governorship candidate, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, SAN, announced the appointments in a letter personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Minna on Friday.

The former commissioner defected to the SDP alongside more than 200 supporters.

Before leaving the APC, Vatsa served as the party’s pioneer Publicity Secretary in Niger State.

Explaining the decision to appoint him, Ndarani described Vatsa as an outspoken politician with strong grassroots connections, media experience and the ability to mobilise supporters.

He said the former commissioner’s political experience and communication skills would play important roles in the party’s campaign as it prepares to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 governorship election.

In the appointment letter, Ndarani praised Vatsa’s political influence and ability to communicate with the public.

“Your appointment is a testament to your towering political profile, fearless advocacy, exceptional oratory, media management skills, profound grassroots penetration and unmatched mobilisation prowess,” the letter stated.

The SDP candidate explained that giving Vatsa the two responsibilities was a deliberate move because of his experience in media communication and grassroots politics.

He further described him as one of the most fearless, vocal and respected political voices in Niger State.

“You speak powerfully and you mobilise massively. We need your voice to shape public opinion and your network to deliver the votes,” Ndarani added.

As the campaign spokesperson, Vatsa will be responsible for communicating the party’s five-point agenda to voters and serving as the official voice of the campaign council.

His second responsibility will involve coordinating grassroots mobilisation across Niger State’s 25 local government areas, 247 political wards and 4,950 polling units.

He is also expected to engage community leaders, traditional rulers and religious organisations to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.

Other duties include coordinating house-to-house, door-to-door, market-to-market and farm-to-farm campaigns across the state.