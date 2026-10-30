Only APC Campaigning, Others Are Reacting On Social Media – Umar Ardo

The Convener of the Northern League of Democrats, Umar Ardo, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only party seriously campaigning ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He accused other political parties of abandoning grassroots campaigns.

Naija News reports that Ardo spoke on Thursday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’.

According to him, going round the nation’s capital, Abuja, and other states, it is only the APC that could be seen campaigning.

He said other contenders are only seen on social media, always reacting rather than acting.

“There is a one-sided political campaign. If you drive around Abuja and other states, it is only APC you will see. Other political contenders, you will see them on social media almost always reacting rather than acting and defining the election,” Ardo said.

He further stated that the development is giving the impression that the campaigns are unfairly conducted.

Ardo said opposition parties should leave social media and go to the streets to define their own agenda for the election instead of waiting to react to APC.

Meanwhile, Ardo, has asserted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lacks the propensity to step down and form a coalition with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Ardo, during an interview on ARISE Television, said Atiku is highly unlikely to withdraw from the presidential race

Ardo emphasised that the former vice president would likely retain his support base if he decides to step down, but it is not the same for Peter Obi.

According to him, while Peter Obi could easily step aside, his supporters might not react favourably to such a decision, highlighting these as the two significant challenges hindering a robust merger ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “My view is that Atiku does not have the propensity by himself to say, ‘I will step down.’ If he says so, he will not have a problem with his support base. But the issue is that he is highly unlikely to say that.

“Then Peter Obi has the propensity to say, ‘I will step down.’ But if he says so, he will not have his support base. He will not be able to carry his support base. His support base will not go with him. So, now, these are the two problems.

“Unless we are able to resolve these two challenges, then I don’t see the fusing together being possible. However, even if they do not fuse together, individually, anyone of them has the capacity to upturn the order, depending on how he strategises himself.

“So, even if they don’t, they still have the capacity to win the election against the incumbent on an individual basis.”