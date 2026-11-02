Terrorists Attack Police Officers Travelling From Sokoto To Zamfara

Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly been killed after terrorists attacked a vehicle conveying security operatives from Sokoto State to Zamfara State.

According to Daily Post, the officers were travelling for a special assignment when the attackers ambushed their vehicle.

Details of the incident remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.

The exact number of officers killed or injured has not been confirmed, while it is also uncertain whether any of the personnel survived the attack.

In other news earlier, at least 12 people, including a police inspector, were reportedly killed last week in separate attacks on communities in Kebbi State, Naija News reports.

The development has reportedly forced residents to flee their homes as houses, shops and motorcycles were set ablaze.

The police confirmed the deaths following attacks in the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi axis, while a video obtained by SaharaReporters showed what appeared to be widespread destruction in Waiwayi village, Koko-Besse Local Government Area.

However, the police figure differs from the account of a man speaking in the video, who claimed that as many as 20 people were killed during the attack on Waiwayi.

The Kebbi State Police Command identified the attackers as suspected Mamudawa/Lakurawa terrorists and said joint security teams had repelled the assaults.

In the video, the narrator, speaking in Hausa, appealed to the public to share the footage to draw attention to the destruction in the community.

“This is Waiwayi town. The town has fallen under the control of terrorists. As you can see, these are the places that have been set on fire,” he said while showing damaged buildings.

“Look at what has happened here, my brothers and sisters. Can you see it? Look at this. You can see it. This is all that remains of the town.”

The narrator alleged that the attackers killed residents, forced people to flee and burnt their homes.

“They burned people, drove residents away, and set their houses on fire. They killed those they wanted to kill,” he said.

He also claimed that the attackers looted shops and homes, took valuables and set motorcycles on fire.

“They killed people and took whatever they wanted. They looted valuables and other belongings. You can see the motorcycles here. As you can see, they burned people’s motorcycles everywhere. They broke into shops and took whatever they wanted,” he added.

The footage showed burnt buildings, damaged property and deserted streets, with no residents visible in the areas captured.

Reports also indicated that some residents had fled to Koko town for safety amid fears of further attacks.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, told journalists that the command was aware of the situation in communities along the Besse/Shanga riverine axis and the video circulating online.

Usman said the crisis began with a rumour that suspected Lakurawa members had rustled cattle and that an attack was imminent.

According to him, the rumour led to the mobilisation of local vigilantes known as Yan Sakai, who allegedly attacked Fulani traders at Samanaji Market on October 22, 2026.