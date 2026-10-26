Army Ambush Kills Six ISWAP Terrorists In Borno

Six suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed by Nigerian Army troops and members of the Hybrid Force during an ambush in Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the operation took place at the Targejeri crossing point in the Kaga Local Government Area on October 25, 2026.

The operation follows an intelligence reports about the movement of terrorists in the area.

The Army disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri by the Acting Military Information Officer at the Headquarters of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni.

Goni said troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade carried out the operation with support from members of the Hybrid Force after receiving credible information about the terrorists’ movements.

Items recovered during the operation included an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 169 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The troops also recovered two Android phones, one Infinix and one Redmi, three button phones and some charms.

According to the Army, the operation showed the importance of intelligence gathering and cooperation between security forces in disrupting terrorist activities and limiting the movement of insurgents.

The military said it would continue offensive operations against terrorists and other criminal groups threatening peace and security in the North-East.

It warned insurgents, informants, logistics suppliers and other collaborators to abandon their activities or face the consequences of ongoing military operations.

It urged members of the public to assist security agencies by providing credible and timely information about suspicious movements and activities to the appropriate authorities.

The military reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and restoring lasting peace to communities affected by insurgency.