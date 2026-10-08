ISWAP Attacks Borno Military Base, 25 Terrorists Killed

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed more than 25 suspected Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during an attack on a military position in Kukawa, Borno State.

The military also confirmed that some soldiers lost their lives while repelling the assault.

The Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Goni, the insurgents launched a coordinated attack on troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion, advancing simultaneously from four direction.

He said the soldiers resisted the assault with support from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Goni explained that the terrorists attempted to overwhelm the military position through a large-scale offensive but were forced to retreat following intense resistance.

“The terrorists, who attacked troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion in large numbers from four different flanks, met stiff resistance as the troops responded decisively with superior firepower, tactical manoeuvre and effective battlefield coordination,” the statement reads.

“Supported by the Air Component, the troops overwhelmed the terrorists, inflicted heavy casualties and forced the surviving elements to flee in disarray.

“Preliminary assessment indicates that over 25 terrorists were neutralised, with 14 bodies recovered so far.

“During exploitation of the area, troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including six AK-47 rifles.

“Further exploitation is ongoing to recover additional weapons, track the fleeing terrorists and prevent them from regrouping.

“Regrettably, some gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.”