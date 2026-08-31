Video: If You Refuse To Follow Us, You Will Be Flogged – APC Commissioner Warns Opponents

A trending video shows the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, warning political opponents that they would face punishment if they refused to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buba, a known ally of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made the remarks at a campaign inauguration organised by the Tinubu City Boy Movement.

Naija News reports that the City Boy Movement is a political support group and grassroots mobilisation organisation. It is dedicated to promoting the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and securing his re-election.

Speaking at the event, the commissioner said, “Whoever shows us a finger, we are ready to cut off his fingers.”

He further warned those who opposed the government, saying: “We are now playing politics. Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger. Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger. The government is our government. Those who follow us will enjoy the honey; if you refuse, then you will be flogged.”

Naija News reports that the development comes amidst the denial of the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, ordering his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party and their family members.

Recall that a viral video had captured Fadahunsi telling his supporters that members of the Accord Party should be killed if encountered during the Osun State gubernatorial elections.

However, the lawmaker denied the allegation, arguing that the video was distorted.