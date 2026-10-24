15 Killed As Military Air Strike Hits Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno

Nigerian troops have killed 15 terrorists in a late-night air strike near Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State as the military intensifies operations against insurgents in the North-East.

The Joint Task Force, operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), carried out the strike at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2026, following intelligence reports and confirmed sightings of terrorist movements in the area.

Naija News reports that the military disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Captain Mohammed Goni.

According to the statement, the air strike targeted terrorist elements north-west of Pulka, after which ground troops moved into the area to assess the outcome of the operation and strengthen the gains recorded.

The military said the operation showed the importance of intelligence gathering and coordinated air and ground attacks in disrupting terrorist activities.

It added that the strike was part of ongoing efforts to prevent insurgents from moving freely and threatening communities across the North-East.

The statement noted that troops had continued to maintain pressure on terrorist groups through intelligence-led operations and the use of available military resources.

Operation HADIN KAI also reaffirmed its commitment to defeating terrorism and insurgency, protecting residents and creating conditions for normal life and economic activities to return to affected communities.

The military assured residents that its troops would sustain ongoing operations with determination and professionalism.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Command urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and reliable information about suspicious movements and activities.

It stressed that cooperation between the military and residents remained important to sustaining operational gains and achieving lasting peace and security across the North-East.