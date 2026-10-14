Court Remands Alleged ISWAP Ransom Negotiator In Prison

An alleged ransom negotiator for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Samaila Kaigama, has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to be kept at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending his trial on terrorism-related charges.

Naija News reports that Justice Ibrahim Salim gave the order on Tuesday after the defendant pleaded not guilty to seven amended charges brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The judge set November 13 as the trial start date and directed that Kaigama remain in custody until his bail application is heard.

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Oyedepo Rotimi, led the prosecution team, while Chris Abengowe represented the defendant.

At the proceedings, Rotimi urged the court to remand the defendant to the Kuje facility and allow an accelerated hearing.

However, Abengowe’s attempt to move his client’s bail application failed, as the application rested on charges that had already been struck out.

Rotimi also told the court that the prosecution would file a counter-affidavit to oppose the bail request.

In the amended charge, the prosecution accused Kaigama of aiding the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP by maintaining unauthorised contact with members of the terrorist group and negotiating the payment of ransoms.

He was also alleged to have collected ransom from families of kidnapped victims, even though he had reasonable grounds to believe that the money would be used to fund terrorism.

In another count, the defendant was accused of withholding information on the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP, which could have helped security agencies arrest and prosecute members of the group.

The prosecution further alleged that he solicited and mobilised financial contributions from relatives of hostages, which were then passed on to the terrorists.

According to the charge, Kaigama allegedly used a WhatsApp group known as BOSYA, as well as Facebook, to demand ransom from the families of victims, resulting in a loss of over N1.8m.

He was also accused of inciting protests against a senator and the Borno State Government.

The charge read in part, “That you, Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, adult male of FCT Abuja, on or about July 2026, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did mobilise members of the affected communities to stage protests against Senator Ali Ndume and the Borno State Government, thereby inciting public disorder, contrary to and punishable under Section 51 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 LFN 2004.”