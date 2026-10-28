Police Arrest NSCDC Officer With Pistol, 17 Bullets At Kubwa Market

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been arrested after allegedly firing gunshots into the air during an argument with traders at Kubwa Market in Abuja.

The officer, identified as Onoja Samuel, was reportedly armed with a pistol when he arrived at the market following claims that some traders had assaulted his wife.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the command on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

Sanusi said the police received a distress call from the market, located in Bwari Area Council, reporting that a man was firing shots into the air.

Police officers attached to the Kubwa Division were sent to the scene and arrested the suspect.

According to the commissioner, preliminary investigations revealed that Samuel holds the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) in the NSCDC.

He said the officer allegedly fired several shots during an argument with the traders.

“During the ensuing argument with the traders, Onoja Samuel, who is a DSC with the NSCDC, fired several shots into the air,” Sanusi said.

The police recovered a CZ pistol and 17 rounds of live 9mm ammunition from the suspect.

Sanusi said Samuel remained in police custody and would be charged to court after investigations were completed.

The police commissioner also urged personnel of other security agencies to exercise restraint and inform the police divisions in charge of their areas before carrying out authorised operations in the FCT.

He said proper coordination among security agencies was necessary to prevent clashes and maintain peace.