Kaduna Assembly Approves State Police Bill

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has approved a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the establishment of a State Police.

The lawmakers promised to prioritise funding for the security outfit even if it means reducing spending on other projects, stressing that the proposed arrangement would strengthen security at the community level, improve the fight against banditry and kidnapping, and help protect lives and property across the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Henry Marah, disclosed this while speaking with journalists after Thursday’s plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker Henry Dajuma, Naija News reports.

Marah, who represents Jaba State Constituency, said the Assembly supported the proposal because the current security arrangement limited the ability of state governments to hold police authorities directly accountable for security failures.

The bill, titled A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters, 2006, was sent to the state legislature by the National Assembly for concurrence.

Marah said the proposed state police system would provide a legal framework for community-based security efforts and enable quicker responses to criminal activities.

He added that the initiative could also create employment opportunities for young people.

On funding, the lawmaker assured residents that the state government would give priority to the proposed security outfit.

He said, “We are ready to prioritise funding for the state police, even if it means reducing expenditure on other projects.”

Marah urged residents to support the initiative, expressing hope that improved security would allow farmers to return to their farms and harvest their produce without fear of being kidnapped.

He also said the Assembly would make appropriate laws to regulate the operations and welfare of personnel of the proposed state police when the system takes effect.

In a related development, Marah disclosed that the Assembly was considering an amendment to the Kaduna State Library Board Law to transform public libraries into electronic libraries and information and communication technology (ICT) centres.

He said the proposed centres would coordinate electronic library services across the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to him, the facilities would offer free internet access and help students register for examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Marah said the initiative would ease the difficulties faced by students who currently travel long distances to access such services.

The lawmaker also disclosed that the Assembly was deliberating on a separate bill seeking to establish the Kaduna State Local Government Service Commission.