Accord Chieftain’s Murder: Police Declare Osun NURTW Leaders Wanted

The Osun State Police Command has declared a factional chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nurudeen Alowonle, wanted in connection with the killing of an Accord Party chieftain, Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, announced the development on Monday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Osogbo.

Zungura disclosed that six suspects had been arrested over the September 13, 2026, killing of Oyeyemi at Mayfair Motor Park, in Ile-Ife.

The Police commissioner said operatives we’re also searching for another NURTW figure, Adeyemi Ojo, popularly known as Sibi, who was alleged to have played a role in the incident.

According to him, preliminary investigations suggested that the suspects were mobilised by Alowonle and Ojo to carry out the attack.

“Alowonle is declared wanted. The Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend Nurudeen Alowonle, Adeyemi Ojo, aka Sibi, and other suspects currently at large who are alleged to have participated in the heinous crime,” Zungura said.

Among those arrested is Hammed Olalekan Dauda, also known as Jagaban, whom the police said was found with a cut-to-size firearm. The command said Dauda allegedly confessed during interrogation that Mr Alowonle gave him the weapon.

“During interrogation, he (Dauda) reportedly confessed that the firearm was given to him by one Nurudeen Alowonle,” he said.

“All the suspects were mobilised by Nurudeen Alowonle and Adeyemi Ojo aka Sibi.”

The police also arrested Waliyu Adejare, known as Jay Jay, who was identified as Alowonle’s personal assistant.

The other suspects named by the police are Tijani Ismail, Akinsola Ekundayo, Sijuade Moruf and Ayeni Adegbola. Four of the six arrested suspects are operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps, according to the police.

Recall that Oyeyemi, an Accord Party chief and political associate of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was shot dead at Mayfair Motor Park on 13 September amid a dispute linked to control of motor parks in Osun.

Following the killing, Adeleke ordered the suspension of NURTW activities across the state, directed rival groups to vacate motor parks and instructed security agencies to arrest those allegedly involved.

The governor also announced plans to reintroduce a Park Management System to regulate the management of parks and garages in the state.