Gov. Adeleke’s Ally, Emir Laid To Rest, Police Recover Another Corpse

The remains of an ally of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, have been buried at his newly completed residence in the Agunbelewo area of Osogbo in accordance with traditional rites.

Traditionalists reportedly performed Emir’s burial rites, which close family members and priests witnessed.

His associates, who accompanied his remains from the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, were reportedly made to wait outside the premises while the traditional burial rites were performed.

However, suspected hoodlums, who are associates of the deceased, were said to have attacked two workers at the hospital morgue after discovering that they were recording the proceedings with their phones.

According to Punch, additional police vehicles arrived at the medical facility and helped restore normalcy.

Naija News recalls that Emir, a chieftain of the Accord Party in Osun State, was reportedly shot dead on Sunday during a clash involving him and a group led by another leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUWRT), identified by the nickname Sibi, at the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed Emir’s death and directed the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, to identify and arrest those responsible.

Emir’s killing has, however, been linked to moves by some members of the transport union to install him as the next Osun State chairman of the NURTW.

Updating journalists on the incident on Monday, the state police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said it had recovered another corpse from the premises of the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife, bringing to two the number of people killed in the shooting incident at the park.

Ojelabi also said that after the incident, Governor Adeleke directed that the motor park be shut down, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He said, “The governor has decided that the park should not operate. The park has not been operating. A corpse was also recovered by the police, and it has been deposited at the morgue.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. Those being mentioned in connection with the crime should go to the nearest police station to report themselves rather than going to social media to defend themselves.

“The Commissioner of Police has promised that all those involved will be apprehended and face the law, irrespective of who they are.”