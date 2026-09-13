Gov. Adeleke’s Ally ‘Emir Ajagungbade’ Shot Dead

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke‘s ally, Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly called Ajagungbade Emir, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Ajagungbade Emir was shot dead by suspected hoodlums on Sunday in Ile-Ife over the control of a garage in the ancient city.

Confirming the incident, Adeleke, in a statement through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, ordered the Osun State Police Commissioner to arrest all those involved in the killing.

Adeleke also directed warring groups to vacate the motor parks immediately and establish a Park Management System with immediate effect.

While calling for calm among the citizenry, Governor Adeleke directed security agencies to restore normalcy across the motor parks and maintain law and order across the state.

Adeleke further promised to issue an Executive Order establishing a park management system to restore discipline and orderliness across motor parks in the state.

The statement added, “Law and order must be maintained. There will be no sacred cows as all culprits will be brought to book.

“We call on members of the public to remain calm. We will ensure restoration of peace in all the affected parks and areas. The security agencies are under instruction to ensure the sustainability of peace at all costs.

“We are reintroducing the Park Management System. I will soon issue an executive order to give effect to the new management system to manage parks and garages across the state.”