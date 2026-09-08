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Osun: PDP Candidate Disowns Petition Against Adeleke

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke

Key Takeaways

  • PDP governorship candidate, Adebayo Adedamola, denied filing or authorising any petition challenging Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s August 15 election victory.
  • A petition marked EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026 was displayed at the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo on Monday, reportedly filed in Adedamola’s name.
  • Adedamola told TVC he got no word from his lawyers or PDP leaders about any court challenge, insisting he backed Adeleke before August 15 and voted for him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the August 15 Osun State election, Adebayo Adedamola, has denied filing or authorising any petition challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory.

Naija News understands that Adedamola’s denial has added another twist to the controversy surrounding petitions displayed at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo on Monday.

One of the petitions, marked EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026, was reportedly filed in Adedamola’s name against Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Accord Party (A).

But speaking during an interview with TVC on Monday, the PDP candidate said neither he nor his legal representatives initiated the case.

“There’s no petition filed by me or my counsel. So, I don’t know where they manufactured the petition they submitted at the tribunal,” he said.

Adedamola said he had received no communication from his lawyer or the leadership of the PDP suggesting that the party intended to contest the outcome of the governorship election in court.

According to him, no meeting had been held where a decision to institute a post-election challenge was taken.

“There has never been any meeting where a decision has been reached to challenge the decision of the court,” he said.

His denial follows a similar rejection by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of another petition displayed at the tribunal and purportedly filed by its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Explaining why he had no interest in challenging the result, Adedamola said his support for Adeleke predated the August 15 election.

He recalled that the PDP held a press conference on August 13, two days before the poll, where it publicly backed Adeleke’s candidacy.

Adedamola said he subsequently voted for the Accord candidate.

“I even voted for Governor Adeleke of the Accord party. Why would I now change today and be filing any petition against him?” he asked.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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