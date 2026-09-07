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Who Will Vote A Governor That Is Not Accessible? – Aondoakaa Predicts Defeat For Benue Incumbent

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By Richard Ogunsile
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PDP Governorship candidate in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa
PDP Governorship candidate in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa

Key Takeaways

  • Benue PDP governorship candidate, Michael Aondoakaa, said the incumbent governor is not guaranteed victory in the 2027 election, insisting voters will decide.
  • Speaking to journalists in Makurdi on Monday, Aondoakaa rejected claims no sitting Benue governor loses re-election, saying the law gives only an initial four-year mandate.
  • Aondoakaa blamed insecurity, uneven development and poor access to the incumbent administration, arguing Benue people want a governor they can reach and interact with.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa, has dismissed claims that the incumbent governor is guaranteed victory in the 2027 governorship election.

Aondoakaa said the people of Benue would decide whether the sitting governor deserves another four-year term when they go to the polls, Naija News reports.

Speaking with journalists in Makurdi on Monday, the PDP candidate rejected the argument that no sitting governor had ever lost a re-election bid in the state.

He said the law only gives a governor an initial four-year mandate, while the second term depends on the decision of the electorate.

“The law does not give a governor eight years. It gives a governor four years. The other four years are what the people give you,” Aondoakaa said.

The PDP candidate said his confidence was based on what he described as poor access to the incumbent administration, insecurity and uneven distribution of development across Benue State.

According to him, previous governors who won second terms were able to maintain closer relationships with the people.

Aondoakaa stressed that accessibility remained important to the people of Benue, saying residents wanted a governor they could reach and interact with.

“People in Benue value access. If our governor cannot be accessed, who will vote for you again? Even if you don’t give them anything, the fact that they come to you and you welcome them and talk to them, they feel at home,” he said.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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