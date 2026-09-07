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You Will Still Eat After We Thrash You At The Polls – Ogun PDP Candidate Mocks Opposition

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By Justina Otio
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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Key Takeaways

  • Ogun PDP deputy governorship candidate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, said the party would not abandon opposition members after defeating them at the polls.
  • Speaking at the PDP Ijemo Zone meeting in Ward 5, Abeokuta South, she said politics should not break bonds among Ogun sons and daughters.
  • Kolapo urged residents to support PDP candidates for the National Assembly and Ogun State House of Assembly in the 2027 elections, saying welfare remains her priority.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, has said that they will not abandon members of the opposition after defeating them.

Naija News reports that Kolapo spoke at the party’s Ijemo Zone meeting in Ward 5, Abeokuta South, over the weekend.

She said the party would not allow politics to break the bond between sons and daughters in Ogun State and urged the opposition not to fear defeat.

According to Kolapo, it was understandable for opposition members to be apprehensive, claiming that politics in Ogun State had moved beyond personal interests that had subjected residents to hardship.

We want to assure our brothers and sisters in the opposition, who know the truth but are running helter-skelter to protect their ‘soup pots’, that they will still be able to eat after we must have thrashed them at the polls.

“We will not allow politics to break the bond between the true sons and daughters of Ogun State. We know that when the chips are down, the strangers that they are selling now because of their pockets will abandon them, but we will never do so. So, they’ll come round,” she said.

Kolapo, who is the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland, said her relationship with the people of Egbaland predated her involvement in politics, adding that their welfare remained a priority.

She urged residents to support PDP candidates for the National Assembly and Ogun State House of Assembly in the 2027 elections.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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