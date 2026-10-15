Grave Danger – Accord Leaders Challenge Adeleke Over Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign Role

Two leaders of the Accord Party in Lagos State have urged the governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, to clarify his allegiance to the party following his appointment as coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign in Osun.

Naija News reports that the leaders, Oke Sewedo, a party leader in Lagos West Senatorial District, and Oladeji Oluwatosin, the Lagos State Accord chairman, made the demand in an open letter addressed to Adeleke and the party’s national leadership.

The duo said Adeleke’s reported role in Tinubu’s campaign could affect the political chances of Accord candidates in Osun and other parts of the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Your Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, contested and won the Osun State governorship election on the platform of the Accord Party.

“That victory was not merely a personal achievement; it was also a significant moment for our party and its members, who believed that Accord could provide a fertile and credible platform for grooming great political minds and careers, good governance, exemplary leadership and political change that will birth the new Nigeria of our national dream.

“However, the recent announcement naming Your Excellency as the Osun State coordinator of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign has understandably raised serious questions among party faithful,” they said.

The leaders questioned how a governor elected on Accord’s platform could coordinate the presidential campaign of a candidate from another party while Accord prepared its candidates for the same elections.

They warned that the development could weaken the party’s chances, particularly in Osun, where its candidates would be seeking seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and other legislative offices.

“The concern is straightforward: how can a sitting governor elected under Accord simultaneously coordinate the presidential campaign of a candidate belonging to another political party, while Accord itself is preparing its candidates and supporters for the same general election?

“This portends grave danger to the electoral aspiration and prospect of Accord candidates in Osun State and Nigeria at large,” they said.

The signatories further argued that Adeleke’s reported role could erode the advantage Accord candidates might enjoy from the governor’s electoral support.

The leaders stressed that their concerns were not motivated by personal animosity or disrespect for the governor’s office.

Rather, they said, the issue concerned elected officials’ responsibility to the political platforms through which they secured their mandates.

“These concerns are not accusations of wrongdoing. They are legitimate political questions that deserve a clear response from both the governor and the party leadership,” the letter stated.

The Lagos Accord leaders urged Adeleke to clarify his political position and demonstrate his commitment to the party if he remained a member.