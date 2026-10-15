‘We Must Give Our Father Tinubu Time, Four Years Not Enough’ – Adeleke Tells Nigerians

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has called on Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu another four years in office.

Adeleke made the call on Wednesday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he publicly declared support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He argued that the president needs more time to deliver on his reforms.

The governor said the president’s reform agenda required more time to produce the expected results, urging Nigerians to support his return for a second term.

“We must give our father, the president of this nation, time for his reform to work. It’s not easy. Four years is not enough,” Adeleke said.

“That is why I’m here to throw my weight.”

Adeleke also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s campaign, urging supporters to mobilise for the president ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the success of the Tinubu administration would benefit Nigerians, calling on them to continue praying for the president.

“Nobody can stop this movement. We’re going to sing; we’re going to dance all the way back to Aso Rock,” he said.

“We don’t have time. The work has begun. I’ve already started mine. Let us rise and make sure our president comes back for the second time.

“Continue praying for Mr President. If he succeeds, we all succeed. And I know by the special grace of God, we shall get there.”

Adeleke’s declaration comes after the APC named him as Tinubu’s campaign coordinator in Osun State in its revised presidential campaign council list released on Tuesday, Naija News reports.