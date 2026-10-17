21-year Reign Ends As Osun Traditional Ruler Dies

The Owa-Ooye of Imesi-Ile in Osun State Oba Enoch Ademola Akinyemi, has died at the age of 85 after reigning for 21 years.

Naija News understands that the monarch, popularly known as Baba Daadaa, died on Friday, October 16, 2026, barely a month before his 86th birthday.

His death was announced in a statement issued by the Obaala of Imesi-Ile and Chairman of the Owa-Ooye-in-Council, High Chief Tunde Aluko, on behalf of the royal council and the community.

The statement described the late traditional ruler as a symbol of unity and development whose leadership contributed significantly to the progress of Imesi-Ile.

The statement read, “With deep sorrow but total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the transition to glory of our Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Engr. Ademola Enoch Akinyemi, Oyoyo II, the Owa-Ooye of Imesi-Ile.

“Kabiyesi joined his ancestors today, Friday, 16th October, 2026.

“He was a father to all, a symbol of peace, unity and development, whose reign brought honour and progress to Imesi-Ile land.”

The statement added that traditional rites and burial arrangements would be announced by the royal family and the Owa-Ooye-in-Council in due course.