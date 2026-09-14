DSS Terror Alert: Osun Churches, Mosques Tighten Security Over Attack Fears

Churches and mosques in Osun State have introduced fresh security measures following an alert by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged plan to attack worship centres in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community in the state took the steps after separate meetings with the DSS and religious leaders in Osogbo last week, Naija News understands.

The religious leaders were reportedly advised by the security agency to take precautionary measures and remain alert to possible attacks.

The warning came amid an intelligence report that terrorists were allegedly planning to spread insecurity to the southern part of Nigeria, particularly the South-West, and create tension ahead of the presidential election.

Following the alert, the Osun chapter of CAN said it had moved to strengthen security around churches and protect worshippers.

The state CAN Chairman, Pastor John Adeleke, called on churches to work with the association in implementing the new security measures.

He said churches had been advised to strengthen their security departments and properly profile unfamiliar people visiting their premises.

Adeleke also urged churches to check vehicles entering their premises and inspect bags brought into church compounds where necessary.

“We also encourage churches to raise an alarm when they notice some insecurity or danger in your community. Discourage night vigil, clubbing and travelling for members.

“We also decided that, where possible, car parks should be 100 metres from the church building, and church leaders should stop celebrating wealthy people in the congregation, especially those whose sources of wealth they do not know,” he said.

The Muslim community also adopted similar measures to prevent possible attacks on mosques.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun Muslim community, Hameed Oyegbade, said chief imams and mosque leaders had been advised to pay closer attention to strangers coming into mosques for prayers.

“For chief imams of Friday congregations, we urged more vigilance and the presence of security during Jumat services, and ensuring that vehicles or motorcycles are not parked close to mosque buildings.

“We have also tasked imams to use their pulpits to spread the message of caution across the state, report suspicious movements among worshippers to security agencies and not take the risk of giving strangers cover without first knowing them properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has commended the DSS for alerting the state to the alleged threat and assured residents that his administration remained committed to protecting lives and property.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, urged residents to immediately report suspicious individuals and movements in their neighbourhoods to security agencies.

“I commend the Department of State Services, DSS, for taking proactive measures to counter the threats. I charge other security agencies to review the situation and develop an action plan to strengthen security of lives and property.

“I will soon convene the State Security Council meeting to assess the situation and the workability of our response plans. As residents of this state, we must collaborate with the security agencies through information sharing.

“We should be wary of people we host in our communities. On this note, I charge our royal fathers to also hold their traditional council meetings on this development. We must nip in the bud the evil plans of enemies of public peace.

“Our administration is committed to post-election peace-building, and we must tighten state security to foil any attempt by terrorists and bandits to disrupt public peace,” the governor said.