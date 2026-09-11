Former DSS DG Dies In Lagos

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, has died at the age of 84.

Horsfall reportedly died on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos after a prolonged illness.

Naija News reports that he served as the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), now known as the DSS, from 1990 to 1992.

Horsfall also made history as the pioneer Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), where he played a key role in the development of Nigeria’s modern intelligence system.

Before rising to the top positions in the country’s intelligence community, he served as a police officer and was among the foundation staff of the former National Security Organisation (NSO).

After his service in the intelligence sector, Horsfall was appointed as the pioneer chairman of the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), where he was involved in efforts to promote development in oil-producing communities across the Niger Delta.

His career in public service spanned several decades and included responsibilities in national security, intelligence and regional development.

Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Ajayi announced his death on Friday in a statement.

The statement read in part: “My deepest condolences to his family, Rivers state, the Ijaw Nation, the Government and the good people of Nigeria. Rest well, Chief Albert Horsfall, OFR. A great son of Nigeria and a true patriot.

“He was an exceptional public servant who devoted his life to the security and development of Nigeria. A pioneer of Nigeria’s modern intelligence.”