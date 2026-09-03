Igboho Speaks On Southwest Security, Reveals Role Of Police, Army, DSS

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho has said protecting lives and property is a responsibility that requires collective effort.

Naija News reports that Igboho spoke in Akure, Ondo State, at the launch of Iru Ekun Security Network.

Igboho, the founder of the security outfit, said Iru Ekun Security Network will maintain its operations across the Southwest until criminal elements are denied the opportunity to turn the region’s forests and communities into safe havens.

According to a statement from his media office on Thursday, Igboho said the initiative would remain focused on improving security in forests, along major highways and in farming communities across the Southwest.

Igboho specifically acknowledged the tactical support of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies.

“Our commitment is to restore confidence of our people in the South West in government’s ability to guarantee peaceful and enabling environment for healthy socioeconomic developments,” he said.

According to the activist, the security network has made a noticeable difference in rural and agrarian communities previously affected by attacks from kidnappers, bandits and suspected rogue herders.

“It is visible for all to see that the ignoble activities of rogue herders, bandits, and kidnappers, who hitherto shattered the peace of our agrarian communities and other communities, have subsided since Iru Ekun Security Network began operations backed by the Police, military personnel, DSS operatives,” Igboho said.

He insisted, however, that the reported improvement in security should not lead to complacency, warning that criminal groups must not be allowed to regain a foothold in the region.

“We are not backing down or relenting until we make the South West forests, highways and agrarian communities safe for all. We cannot afford to create chances for hoodlums to turn our region to their safe haven,” he said.

Igboho also advocated stronger cooperation between community-based security organisations and Nigeria’s conventional security agencies.

He said such collaboration was necessary to sustain peace and create the conditions required for economic and social development across the Southwest.