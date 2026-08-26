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Sunday Igboho Launches Iru Ekun Security Network In Another South-West State

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Sunday-Igboho
Sunday-Igboho addressing his followers

Key Takeaways

  • Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday launched the Ogun State chapter of his Iru Ekun Security Network.
  • The community-based outfit targets kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the South-West, with hundreds at the event and reports of thousands volunteering.
  • Igboho said the Federal Government will handle training while the Ogun governor’s office will deploy members and set monthly allowances, with ID cards issued locally.

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has formally launched the Ogun State chapter of the Iru Ekun Security Network, with a large number of supporters turning out for the inauguration.

Naija News reports that Iru Ekun, which literally means ‘leopard’s tail’ in Yoruba, is a community-based security initiative established by Igboho to support efforts against kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities across the South-West.

The launch of the Ogun State chapter, held on Wednesday, attracted hundreds of people, while reports put the number of volunteers who joined the initiative at thousands.

Videos and photographs from the event showed supporters dressed in matching black outfits and caps gathered under tents and along the streets as the programme got underway.

Addressing the gathering, Igboho explained how the security outfit would be structured, trained and operated in collaboration with relevant government authorities.

Sunday Igboho Iru Ekun Security Network
Sunday Igboho Iru Ekun Security Network in Ogun State

Sunday Igboho Launches Iru Ekun Security Network In Another South-West State

He particularly warned members against using their positions to engage in misconduct, stressing that discipline would be central to the activities of the group.

“You must have discipline. Do not engage in reckless behaviour or ruin things just because they have trained you and you have ID card,” Igboho told the volunteers.

According to him, the Federal Government would determine the agency responsible for training members, while the Ogun State Governor’s Office would decide where they would be deployed after completing their training.

“Federal Government will decide who will come and train us. The Governor’s Office tell us where they will place us.

“As they wrap up that training, every person will be issued an ID card at the local government level,” he said.

Igboho also disclosed that the state government had expressed its willingness to support the initiative.

He said the government would determine a monthly allowance for members to assist them in taking care of their families while carrying out their duties.

“The Governor has also given us assurance. They have given us support here, and they will decide what monthly allowance to provide to us, to support us, because we have wives, and we have children,” he said.

The activist said one of the objectives of the initiative was to ensure that members across the South-West obtained official identification cards that would allow them to operate within the law.

He said the arrangement would also enable members to support their families while contributing to security efforts in their communities.

Igboho compared the initiative to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, saying the organisation could grow into a properly recognised security structure if managed effectively.

“This organisation we established, if we execute it properly, just like Civil Defence. They started at the market. We used to call them ‘Little Defence,’ but they did good work with what they were doing. The federal government have now fully established it across all of Nigeria,” he said.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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