DSS Strengthens Security Around Atiku, Peter Obi, 16 Other Presidential Candidates

The Department of State Services (DSS) has intensified security arrangements for presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 general election, with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and 16 other contenders among those covered by the new measures.

The security reinforcement also extends to governorship candidates and their deputies across the country, while candidates contesting National and State Assembly seats in areas considered vulnerable to violence are being placed under increased surveillance.

The enhanced security arrangements were reportedly approved following a directive from President Bola Tinubu, who, according to a security source who spoke with The Nation, wants all presidential candidates to be adequately protected during the electioneering period.

The development came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the list of candidates contesting governorship and State House of Assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

The source said the President had directed security agencies to protect all presidential candidates, regardless of their political affiliations or campaign rhetoric.

The source stated, “Tinubu is determined to win a free and fair poll. As a democrat, he has security agencies to ensure a level-playing field for all.

“The DSS has beefed up security for presidential candidates and their deputies. Some of them have even come up with specifications of their security architecture.

“All the candidates are being taken care of. The DSS is deploying enough manpower for protective duties.”

Among those contesting the presidency are Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Other presidential candidates listed include Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Okwori Adam Elizabeth Frederick of the National Democratic Party (NDP); Chukwu Anita Zugwai of the Young Progressives Party (YPP); Rufai Adekunle Omoaje of the Action Alliance (AA); Adenuga Sunday of the Boot Party (BP); Memeh Samuel of the Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA); Anyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Okereke Sunday Chibuzor of the Labour Party (LP); Okereke Iken Esther of the National Rescue Movement (NRM); Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Makinde Oluseyi Abiodun of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); and Yusuf Kabiru of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

The security arrangement also covers the vice-presidential candidates.

They include Kashim Shettima of the APC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NDC, Rotimi Amaechi of the ADC, Shehu Hussaini of the AA, Egbeola Olawale Mertins of the YPP, Ike Chinazam of the ADP, Mustapha Usman Turaki of the BP, Balogun Alex of the DLA, Chikwuemeka Uchenna Anthony of the NDP and Haruna Garba Magashi of the AAC.

Others are Umara Babangida of the PDP, Konto Hajja Bintu of the LP, Hassan Khalid of the ZLP, Samuel Magdalene Gali of the NRM, Abubakar Isah of the NNPP, Buba Musa of the PRP, Bugaje Usman Mohammed of the ADP, Ibrahim Adamu Bala of the APM and Ofordile Peace Egobia of the APP.

The security source stressed that the DSS was not making political distinctions in determining who should receive protection.

The source said, “The overall aim is to ensure a campaign for all free of inhibitions and a hitch-free election.”

Beyond the presidential race, the DSS has also extended its protective measures to governorship candidates and their running mates.

The source said additional security attention would be directed towards areas where the political atmosphere could degenerate into violence.

The source said, “All the governorship candidates and their deputies are also enjoying security cover from the DSS.”

He added that states regarded as potential flashpoints had already been identified.

The source explained, “States likely to be flashpoints have been identified and placed under surveillance for National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections.”