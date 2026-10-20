VIDEO: Tension At Lekki Tollgate As Police Disperse #EndSARS Memorial With Teargas

Some Nigerians, journalists and political figures who gathered at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State for a memorial in honour of victims of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests were dispersed with tear gas by police operatives.

Naija News learnt that the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate, Funso Doherty and other residents of the state had stormed the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday morning for the memorial.

The memorial was organised by the Enough is Enough movement as part of activities to commemorate those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests.

However, the memorial was disrupted before participants could lay wreaths at the tollgate, as police officers deployed to the venue fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

In a video shared online by TheCable, participants of the #EndSARS memorial were seen scrambling for safety as the tear gas spread across the area

See the video below:

In related news, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has demanded that the identities of those responsible for the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests be revealed.

Sowore made the demand on 𝕏 on the protest’s sixth anniversary.

He demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the shootings at Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests, questioning why victims are still waiting for justice six years later.

Sowore also called for investigations into the roles of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, military and police commanders, and other individuals he accused of being linked to the incident.

He further questioned allegations that the toll gate’s CCTV camera was removed before the shootings and called for those claims to be investigated.