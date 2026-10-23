Abuja Police Nab Robbery Suspects, Recover Three Guns

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers in separate operations in Abuja, recovering three locally made pistols, live cartridges and other items linked to alleged robbery cases.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Sanusi said two of the suspects, identified as Jamilu Abdulsalam and Ibrahim Isah, were arrested after intelligence reports helped operatives track them down.

According to him, the suspects had been on the command’s wanted list over their alleged involvement in a robbery syndicate operating in Abuja and parts of Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi states.

He said members of the syndicate allegedly studied their targets’ movements and daily routines before attacking them at gunpoint and stealing their valuables.

“At the time of their arrest, they had just successfully carried out an armed robbery operation and were attempting to leave the FCT for their hideout in Nasarawa State,” the commissioner said.

Sanusi disclosed that the police recovered three locally made pistols and three live cartridges during the operation.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations had been concluded.

In a separate operation, the police arrested another suspected armed robber, identified as Chibuike Odeh, from the Daki-Biyu area of Jabi District in the FCT.

Sanusi said the arrest followed a robbery complaint lodged at the Jabi Police Division on October 18, 2026.

According to the commissioner, the victim was returning home from work after reporting the incident when she was allegedly attacked by the suspect.

He said the suspect, who allegedly wore a face mask, assaulted the woman, threatened her with a knife and forcefully took her handbag containing an iPhone and other valuables.

The suspect was also accused of using the victim’s phone and ATM card to withdraw all the money in her bank accounts.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, a surveillance team from Jabi Police Division was deployed to the suspect’s last known location. Following a detailed investigation, the suspect was arrested at his residence in the Daki-Biyu area of Jabi,” Sanusi said.

He disclosed that a search of the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of several items, including a bag, a sharp knife, an iron, a black face mask, a power bank and a voter’s card.

The commissioner said the suspect and the recovered items remained in police custody, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.