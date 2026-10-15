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FG Begins Fresh Mass Trial Of Suspected Terrorists

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Government has started a fresh mass trial of suspected terrorists, arraigning defendants before multiple judges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
  • The terrorism trials shifted from Kainji in Niger State to the Federal High Court complex on Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, with hearings spread over several days.
  • Court records showed 34 suspects were listed before Justice Salim Ibrahim on Thursday and 25 others before Justice Peter Lifu, as prosecutors and defence teams appeared.

The federal government has begun a fresh phase of prosecution against suspected terrorists.

The suspects were arraigned before multiple judges at sittings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Naija News understands, with the sittings expected to take place over several days.

The trials, usually held at Kainji in Niger State, have shifted to the Federal High Court complex along Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja’s Central Business District, where several courtrooms are hearing terrorism-related cases.

Among the judges handling the cases are Justices Binta Nyako, James Omotosho, Salim Ibrahim, Emeka Nwite, Obiora Egwuatu, Hauwa Yilwa, Joyce Abdulmalik and Peter Lifu.

According to court records seen by newsmen, no fewer than 34 suspected terrorists were listed for proceedings before Justice Ibrahim on Thursday, while another 25 defendants appeared on the cause list of Justice Lifu’s court.

Some of the defendants listed for arraignment before Justice Ibrahim included Isah Ismail, Alai Goni, Bulama Lawal, Garba Ibrahim, Mallam Modu Abba Kichi, Lawal Alhaji Mamman and Usman Abubakar.

The federal government’s legal team was led by the Director of Public Prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), rather than the Attorney-General of the Federation, who usually leads the prosecution team.

For the defence, the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, led the team of lawyers.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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