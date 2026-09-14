How To Apply For FG-Backed 2027 Commonwealth Master’s, PhD Scholarships

The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2027 Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Scholarships for eligible Nigerian students seeking to study in the United Kingdom.

The scholarship is being administered by the Federal Scholarship Board under the Federal Ministry of Education, with applicants required to meet specific academic and admission conditions.

For the Master’s category, applicants must hold a first degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division.

Those applying for doctoral studies must possess a relevant Master’s degree and at least a Second Class Lower Division in their first degree.

Applicants in both categories must have secured admission into at least two UK institutions. PhD applicants must also provide a supporting statement from a prospective supervisor at their chosen UK institution.

The ministry also listed evidence of participation in the National Youth Service Corps among the eligibility requirements.

It said the selection process would focus on three key areas.

“Applications will be assessed on Academic merit, Development impact on completion and Quality of Study plan,” the notice stated.

How to apply for the 2027 Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Scholarships

Applicants must submit their applications through the Electronic Application System by registering on the EAS portal (https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships-results/?wpv_view_count=13930&wpv-cscukscholarshipcountry=nigeria&wpv_filter_submit=search) and completing the application form online.

They must upload scanned copies of their passport photographs, university academic transcripts, birth certificates and admission letters received from a UK institution listed in the application form.

Completed applications must be submitted online on or before October 20, 2026.

After submitting the application, candidates must create a PDF version of the completed form, download and print one hard copy for submission at the interview venue.

The ministry said applicants with foreign certificates must provide official translation and evaluation documents.

It also advised applicants to consider Nigeria’s developmental priority areas relevant to their fields of specialisation when preparing their study proposals.

The priority areas include education, health, economic growth and the private sector, governance and conflict, climate and environment, water and sanitation, engineering, science and technology, food and nutrition, and humanitarian disasters and emergencies.

The ministry urged prospective applicants to ensure their proposed studies align with Nigeria’s development needs.