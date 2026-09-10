FG Offers Free 100MB Daily Data For Students 

The Federal Government has announced plans to provide Nigerian students with 100MB of free data every day to access approved educational websites and digital learning platforms.

Naija News reports that the programme is expected to begin on October 1, 2026, and will initially benefit students in public senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the commencement date on Thursday in Abuja during the launch of the Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria.

The initiative is being developed by the Nigerian Communications Commission in collaboration with telecommunications operators and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Under the arrangement, participating mobile network operators will provide eligible students with a daily 100MB data allowance that can be used to access approved educational websites and online learning platforms without additional data charges.

Alausa said the programme would first target students in senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions before being expanded to other groups of learners.

The minister said the government introduced the initiative because the cost of internet access remains a challenge for many students, especially those from low-income families.

He explained that removing data costs from selected educational platforms would allow students to use smartphones, tablets and computers more easily for learning.

According to him, such devices could serve as digital classrooms and libraries for learners who may not otherwise have regular access to educational materials online.