FG Makes Tertiary Institution Ranking Compulsory

The Federal Government has made participation in the national tertiary education ranking exercise compulsory for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the new policy in Abuja during a meeting with the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee.

The committee has now been expanded and renamed the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee to reflect its wider responsibilities.

Alausa said the new ranking system would cover the major categories of tertiary institutions and provide a common way of measuring their performance.

Under the new arrangement, universities, polytechnics and colleges of education will be assessed under one national ranking framework.

The exercise will look at areas such as academic performance, research, institutional development, available resources and other factors that show the quality of education provided by each institution.

The minister said the ranking would give institutions a way to compare their performance, identify areas where they need to improve and track their progress over time.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, described the initiative as “a significant step towards strengthening accountability and quality across Nigeria’s tertiary education system.”

She said healthy competition was essential to making institutions assess their performance and address shortcomings.

“Healthy competition is essential to encouraging institutions to assess their performance, address identified gaps and consistently improve the quality of education they provide,” she said.