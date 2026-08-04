FG Orders Expulsion Of Students Linked To Kidnapping

The Federal Government has directed heads of tertiary institutions across Nigeria to remove any student found guilty of taking part in kidnapping or other criminal activities after proper investigation.

Naija News reports that Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, gave the order to vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, asking them to take firm action against students involved in crimes that threaten the safety of others.

The directive was announced during a meeting between the minister and the leadership of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, including members of its governing council and management, in Abuja.

A statement issued by the minister’s media aide, Ikharo Attah, said tertiary institutions must improve their security systems and work more closely with the Department of State Services and other security agencies to prevent criminal activities around campuses.

Alausa said students found to have participated in planning or carrying out kidnappings would not be allowed to remain in schools because institutions of learning must not become places where criminals operate.

The minister said Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are generally safe, but recent cases involving students outside school environments showed the need for stronger monitoring and better sharing of security information.

He added that protecting students at all levels of education remains a shared responsibility and that schools must continue to cooperate with security agencies to keep learners safe both within and outside campuses.

Alausa also revealed that he recently met with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), to develop plans aimed at improving the protection of students through the Safe Schools Initiative.

He said the Federal Government remains committed to providing a secure environment where Nigerian children can receive quality education.

The minister also restated the government’s position against paying ransom to kidnappers, warning that giving money to criminals encourages more attacks.

He directed governing councils and school administrators to create stronger internal security structures, maintain regular contact with security agencies and take immediate action against anyone threatening students’ safety.