Police Arrest 34 Foreigners In Benue

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of 34 foreigners from across two local government areas of the state.

The suspects, who were arrested in Otukpo and Orokam, are being investigated over their immigration status and the circumstances surrounding their presence in the country.

This is as the force raised security concerns over the growing number of foreign nationals travelling to Otukpo.

The State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, confirmed their arrest in a statement on Tuesday (today) while parading the suspects alongside other people arrested for various offences at the command headquarters in Makurdi.

He noted that 16 Cameroonian nationals were arrested in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area, on October 9, while 18 Nigeriens were intercepted at Orokam in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area on October 22.

The commissioner said the 16 Cameroonians claimed they had come to settle in Otukpo but could not give a clear explanation for their decision to move to the town.

He expressed concern over what he described as the growing attraction of Otukpo to foreign nationals whose movements had raised security questions.

“Otukpo has become a place where they like to go and hibernate. There must be something taking them to that axis,” Nwadiogbu said.

He added that the police were investigating the circumstances behind their presence in the area.

The police commissioner also explained that the 18 Nigeriens were intercepted at Orokam while travelling through the state.

According to him, the suspects claimed they were heading to Ikom in Cross River State but could not produce the required travel documents.

Nwadiogbu said investigations were ongoing to establish their immigration status and determine the circumstances surrounding their entry into Nigeria.

He added that the suspects would be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further action after the police investigation.

The commissioner also recalled the recent arrest of some Pakistani nationals in Otukpo, an incident he said had raised further questions about the town’s growing appeal to foreign nationals.

However, the police have yet to disclose evidence linking the 34 suspects to any specific criminal activity.