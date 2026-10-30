IGP Orders Manhunt For Abuja Resident Over Alleged Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has urged members of the public to help track down a 48-year-old Abuja resident, Bolaji Joseph Ojikutu, over allegations of fraud, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Ojikutu, who works as a construction site supervisor, was declared wanted in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on the authority of the Inspector-General of Police.

The bulletin stated that the case is being handled by the General Investigation Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

According to the police, Ojikutu is also wanted for alleged offences involving false pretence.

The wanted man is described as having a dark complexion, an oval face and dark brown eyes.

His last known address is No. 29, Agades Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The police bulletin also listed some places he reportedly visits regularly, including beer parlours and Rotex Hotel, Gosa Primary, off Airport Road, opposite New Site Field, Abuja. The hotel was formerly known as Water Homes Guest Inn Nig. Ltd.

The police have advised anyone who sees Ojikutu to arrest him and hand him over to the nearest police station or the Commissioner of Police, General Investigation Section, FCID, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts can also contact the police on 07085728532.

The allegations against Ojikutu remain claims, and the police have not announced his arrest.