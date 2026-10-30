 Skip to content
Metro News

IGP Orders Manhunt For Abuja Resident Over Alleged Fraud

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
IGP, Olatunji Disu
IGP, Olatunji Disu

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Police Force has declared 48-year-old Abuja resident Bolaji Joseph Ojikutu wanted over alleged fraud, money laundering, criminal breach of trust and false pretence.
  • The General Investigation Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Garki, Abuja, is handling the case under a bulletin authorised by the Inspector-General of Police.
  • Police have not announced Ojikutu’s arrest and have asked members of the public with information about his whereabouts to call 07085728532.

The Nigeria Police Force has urged members of the public to help track down a 48-year-old Abuja resident, Bolaji Joseph Ojikutu, over allegations of fraud, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Ojikutu, who works as a construction site supervisor, was declared wanted in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on the authority of the Inspector-General of Police.

The bulletin stated that the case is being handled by the General Investigation Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

According to the police, Ojikutu is also wanted for alleged offences involving false pretence.

The wanted man is described as having a dark complexion, an oval face and dark brown eyes.

His last known address is No. 29, Agades Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The police bulletin also listed some places he reportedly visits regularly, including beer parlours and Rotex Hotel, Gosa Primary, off Airport Road, opposite New Site Field, Abuja. The hotel was formerly known as Water Homes Guest Inn Nig. Ltd.

The police have advised anyone who sees Ojikutu to arrest him and hand him over to the nearest police station or the Commissioner of Police, General Investigation Section, FCID, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts can also contact the police on 07085728532.

The allegations against Ojikutu remain claims, and the police have not announced his arrest.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.