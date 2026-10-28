ADC Postpones Campaign Flag-Off Amid Hotel Accommodation Dispute

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed November 4, 2026, for the flag-off of its presidential campaign in Sokoto State, moving the event from its earlier date of October 31.

The postponement comes amid allegations by the party that the Sokoto State Government directed hotels in the state capital not to accommodate delegates expected to attend the campaign event.

The ADC had claimed that some delegates who had booked rooms and checked into hotels were asked to leave following the alleged directive.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council in Sokoto State said the decision to shift the rally was due to planning and coordination issues.

“The decision follows the need to address certain planning and coordination considerations to ensure the successful conduct of the event,” The Punch quoted the statement as reading.

The party had earlier condemned the alleged restrictions on hotel accommodation, describing them as an attempt to frustrate its preparations for the campaign flag-off.

However, the campaign council did not directly link the postponement to the allegations in its announcement.

The council also apologised to party leaders, stakeholders, supporters and members of the public who might be affected by the change of date.

“The Campaign Council regrets any inconvenience the change may cause and sincerely appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of party leaders, stakeholders, supporters and members of the public,” the statement added.

The council urged party members and other stakeholders to take note of the new date, assuring them that it was preparing to receive political leaders, supporters and other guests at the event.