12 Killed As Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Attack Kebbi Communities

At least 12 people, including a police inspector, have reportedly been killed in separate attacks on communities in Kebbi State, Naija News reports.

The development has reportedly forced residents to flee their homes as houses, shops and motorcycles were set ablaze.

The police confirmed the deaths following attacks in the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi axis, while a video obtained by SaharaReporters showed what appeared to be widespread destruction in Waiwayi village, Koko-Besse Local Government Area.

However, the police figure differs from the account of a man speaking in the video, who claimed that as many as 20 people were killed during the attack on Waiwayi.

The Kebbi State Police Command identified the attackers as suspected Mamudawa/Lakurawa terrorists and said joint security teams had repelled the assaults.

In the video, the narrator, speaking in Hausa, appealed to the public to share the footage to draw attention to the destruction in the community.

“This is Waiwayi town. The town has fallen under the control of terrorists. As you can see, these are the places that have been set on fire,” he said while showing damaged buildings.

“Look at what has happened here, my brothers and sisters. Can you see it? Look at this. You can see it. This is all that remains of the town.”

The narrator alleged that the attackers killed residents, forced people to flee and burnt their homes.

“They burned people, drove residents away, and set their houses on fire. They killed those they wanted to kill,” he said.

He also claimed that the attackers looted shops and homes, took valuables and set motorcycles on fire.

“They killed people and took whatever they wanted. They looted valuables and other belongings. You can see the motorcycles here. As you can see, they burned people’s motorcycles everywhere. They broke into shops and took whatever they wanted,” he added.

The footage showed burnt buildings, damaged property and deserted streets, with no residents visible in the areas captured.

Reports also indicated that some residents had fled to Koko town for safety amid fears of further attacks.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, told journalists that the command was aware of the situation in communities along the Besse/Shanga riverine axis and the video circulating online.

Usman said the crisis began with a rumour that suspected Lakurawa members had rustled cattle and that an attack was imminent.

According to him, the rumour led to the mobilisation of local vigilantes known as Yan Sakai, who allegedly attacked Fulani traders at Samanaji Market on October 22, 2026.

“This triggered the mass mobilisation of rogue Yan Sakai, who, on October 22, 2026, invaded Samanaji Market and attacked innocent Fulani traders who had come to conduct their lawful businesses,” he said.

The police spokesperson said tactical teams deployed by the Divisional Police Officer in Besse responded to restore peace and prevent further violence.

“Our police tactical teams, deployed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Besse, responded promptly to restore peace and prevent further carnage. However, three Fulani people lost their lives, while a police inspector sustained injuries in the line of duty,” Usman said.

He explained that the movement of residents from some communities was linked to subsequent reprisal attacks.

“The present displacement of residents is an offshoot of reprisal attacks in some villages,” he said.

Police Confirm Fresh Attacks

Usman said suspected Mamudawa/Lakurawa terrorists later attacked communities around Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi on October 26 and 28.

He said security operatives repelled the attacks, although seven people were killed during the incidents, including a police inspector.

“Meanwhile, recent attacks on October 26 and 28 in the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi axis by suspected Mamudawa/Lakurawa terrorists were gallantly repelled by our joint security teams, although seven people unfortunately lost their lives, including a police inspector who paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” he said.

The police account puts the number of people killed in the October 26 and 28 attacks at 12, including five deaths recorded on October 26 and seven on October 28.

However, the narrator in the video claimed that up to 20 people died in the attack on Waiwayi. The two figures could not be independently reconciled from the available information.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, had ordered clearance, search-and-rescue and confidence-building operations across the affected communities.

He added that more Police Mobile Force personnel, tactical teams and conventional officers had been deployed to work with other security agencies.

“Additional Police Mobile Force (PMF), tactical and conventional teams have been deployed to work in synergy with other security agencies to dominate the area and restore lasting peace,” Usman said.

He also said investigations into the attacks were ongoing and urged residents to remain calm.

“Investigation is ongoing, and residents are urged to remain calm and disregard unverified narratives being circulated to cause panic,” he added.