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Soldiers Gun Down Lakurawa Terrorist In Sokoto, Recover AK-47

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Key Takeaways

  • Troops of the Forward Operating Base, Binji, killed a suspected Lakurawa militant during an operation in Soruro village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
  • Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said six armed bandits invaded Soruro at about five a.m. on October 12 and killed resident Dikko Abubakar.
  • DSP Ahmed Rufai said troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and ammunition, while three people also died in a separate bandit attack in Kebbi State.

A suspected Lakurawa militant has been killed by troops of the Forward Operating Base, Binji, following a distress call over the presence of armed men in Soruro village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News learnt that the operation took place at about 5 am on Monday, October 12, when the troops reportedly made contact with the suspected terrorists.

Confirming the incident to Punch, the Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said six armed bandits invaded Soruro village and attacked a resident identified as Dikko Abubakar.

Rufai said the assailants killed Abubakar during the attack, while the other members of the group fled the scene.

According to the spokesman, the troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and ammunition during the operation.

He said, “Six armed bandits went to Soruro village and attacked one Dikko Abubakar, whom they killed, while the others ran away.” 

Meanwhile, three people were killed when bandits attacked the Kasabo community in Saminaka, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, forcing many residents to flee through the bush for safety.

A resident, Aminu Salisu, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits came in large numbers but were unable to kill more people because several residents managed to escape.

“However, they succeeded in killing three people before they retreated to their hideout,” he said.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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