Matawalle Hails Tinubu As Military Personnel Get Salary Increase

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for approving a new salary increase for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to boost their morale and improve their living conditions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Matawalle described the President’s action as a historic step toward supporting the brave men and women protecting the country.

Matawalle noted that the review of military salaries had been a top priority since the start of the current administration, adding that he personally pushed the initiative forward within the government.

He thanked the President for his bold leadership and dedication to the welfare of the military.

“It is a clear reflection of your passion for building a motivated, resilient and highly professional Armed Forces capable of effectively addressing Nigeria’s security challenges,” Matawalle said.

According to the minister, about 250,000 military personnel will benefit from the new pay package, which is set to take effect from September 1, 2026.

Naija News reports that the salary adjustments are structured across different ranks as follows:

80% increase: Junior personnel from the rank of Private to Staff Sergeant.

50% increase: Mid-level personnel from Warrant Officer to Colonel.

30% increase: Senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-General, Major-General, Lieutenant-General, and General.

Matawalle explained that the pay rise is part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to cushion the impact of economic hardships on troops actively fighting terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats across the nation.

Quoting President Tinubu, the minister stated: “The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.”

He reassured the public that alongside the pay increase, the government will continue to modernise the military by supplying advanced weapons, equipment, and modern technology to boost their operational capacity.

Urging the troops to reciprocate the gesture with renewed dedication, Matawalle charged the Armed Forces to see the raise as a call to double their efforts in protecting the country.

“I urge our servicemen to take this gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation,” he added.