‘Terrorists Killed 25 As Soldiers Said No Fuel In Vehicle During Plateau Attack’

A community leader in Kwi District, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, John Bot, has alleged that soldiers stationed less than two miles from his community failed to respond to distress calls during an attack that left more than 25 people dead.

According to Bot, the soldiers, who were stationed near the community under Operation Enduring Peace, told residents they could not come to their rescue because their vehicles had no fuel.

He said the attack occurred about two weeks ago when armed terrorists invaded the community and began killing residents.

Speaking in an interview with conflict journalist Masara Kim Usman, Bot said he personally contacted the soldiers for help but received the same response.

According to him, the inability of the troops to respond left the villagers exposed to the attackers, who allegedly killed women, children, elderly people and a pastor.

Bot said the community was shocked that the soldiers who were expected to protect them could not respond despite being stationed close to the village.

“It was pathetic and sad that during the invasion of our community by Fulani terrorists, we made frantic calls to soldiers stationed less than two miles away, but they said they could not come because they did not have fuel in their trucks,” Bot said.

He added, “I personally called the team myself but got the same response. They refused to come, leaving us at the mercy of the terrorists who ended up killing 25 people, including a pastor, women, children and old people.”

The community leader said the village head was among the first people to contact the soldiers after the attackers invaded the community.

He alleged that the Unit Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, whose base was located close to the village, told the traditional leader that his trucks had no fuel and could not be deployed.

“Our village head was the first person to call the soldiers for help in the first minutes of the invasion, but the Unit Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, whose base is just outside the village, told him his trucks had no fuel, and he couldn’t come,” he said.

‘Commander Arrived After Terrorists Left’

Bot alleged that the same military commander later arrived in the community with his men and vehicles after the attackers had completed their operation and withdrawn.

He questioned how the troops were able to mobilise their vehicles after the attack despite reportedly claiming that they had no fuel during the emergency.

“But after the attack and the terrorists had safely retreated to their base, the Commander showed up with all his men, trucks, and motorcycles. So I wonder where they suddenly procured the fuel,” Bot said.

The community leader expressed anger over what he described as the failure of the security forces to protect residents despite their proximity to the scene of the attack.

He said the failure of the troops to respond in time gave the attackers an opportunity to operate freely and kill defenceless residents.

Bot also raised concerns over what he described as the suspicious conduct of the security personnel during and after the attack.

Although he said he did not want to directly accuse the soldiers of working with the attackers, he claimed that the circumstances surrounding their failure to respond had raised serious questions among members of the community.

“I don’t want to accuse the soldiers of conniving with the terrorists, but all indications point towards such connivance,” he further stated.

Naija News reports that the community leader’s claims could not be independently verified from the account provided, while the military authorities also have yet to issue any statement to counter the claims.