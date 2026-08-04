Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Police Officer, Civilians In Fresh Sokoto Attack

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force and three civilians have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack allegedly carried out by suspected Lakurawa militants in Girkau community, Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The attack also reportedly left several people injured, while the assailants allegedly rustled cattle and set two vehicles ablaze before fleeing the community.

Naija News reports that the incident was disclosed in a post shared on 𝕏 on Tuesday by a security analyst, Bakatsine.

According to the report, the police officer killed in the attack was identified as Hussaini Manyu.

The security analyst said the attackers also killed an elderly man identified as Bala Wakili and a young herder.

“The attackers were also said to have killed an elderly man, Bala Wakili, and a young herder who reportedly refused to hand over his cattle,” Bakatsine said.

The attackers were also alleged to have shot another farmer while he was working on his farmland.

The farmer was reportedly among those injured during the attack.

The suspected militants reportedly set a police Hilux vehicle and another vehicle belonging to the Community Guard on fire before escaping from the area.

The attackers were also said to have rustled an unspecified number of cattle during the raid.

The incident has reportedly heightened concerns among residents over the safety of communities in the area, particularly amid continuing attacks by armed groups operating in parts of the North-West.

Bakatsine further alleged that a married woman was beaten by the attackers after she resisted an attempted sexual assault.

The security analyst expressed concern over the repeated attacks on vulnerable communities, questioning how many more warnings would be needed before authorities took stronger steps to protect residents.

“How many more warnings must become death notices before vulnerable communities receive the protection they deserve?” Bakatsine wrote.

However, there was no official statement from the Sokoto State Police Command confirming the attack or the reported number of casualties as of the time of filing this report.