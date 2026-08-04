Police Probe Alleged Shooting Of Businessman In Adamawa By Soldiers

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has commenced an investigation into the alleged shooting of a businessman by military personnel in the Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, the incident was reported to the police on August 3, 2026, by one Muslim Abubakar of Yelwa Ward, Mubi North.

Abubakar reportedly told the police that his younger brother, Suleiman Abubakar, sustained a gunshot injury during an encounter with some military personnel on the night of August 2.

The police spokesperson said operatives immediately responded to the report and visited the scene.

The statement partly read, “He alleged that his younger brother, Suleiman Abubakar, sustained a gunshot injury during an encounter with some military personnel on the night of August 2, 2026.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Mubi North Division, immediately visited the scene and ensured that the victim received prompt medical attention.”

The command said the victim was initially taken to a medical facility in Mubi for treatment before being referred to a higher medical facility in Yola for further medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Kabiru Hassan, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.

The police said the investigation would seek to establish what happened during the reported encounter and determine the circumstances that led to the businessman sustaining the gunshot injury.

The command also disclosed that it had established contact with the relevant military authorities to ensure the necessary cooperation and support during the investigation.

The Adamawa State Police Command appealed to members of the public to remain calm while the investigation continues.

“The Adamawa State Police Command, while appealing for calm, assures members of the public that the investigation will be conducted professionally and transparently.

“Anyone with useful information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Police Public Relations Office,” the statement added.

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over alleged cases of excessive use of force by security personnel in some parts of the country.

A similar incident was reported to have occurred in Adamawa State in 2024 when an Army personnel allegedly shot and killed a young man in Ganye Local Government Area.

The incident reportedly followed an argument involving the soldier’s girlfriend and sparked public outrage, with calls for security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and ensure accountability.