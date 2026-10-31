Police Arrest 11 Suspects Over Attack On Sowore In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 11 suspects over the attack on African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, and members of his team at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad at their hideouts in the Atikankan area of the town at about 10pm on Friday, following a tip-off.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, adding that several items were recovered from the suspects, Naija News reports.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Tayo, 32; Olatunji Abayomi, 41; Isaac Amba, 22; Kehinde Ajigbana, 18; Tosin David, 18; Solomon Iyanu, 18; Ogunsola Ayomide, 21; Ojo Ayodeji, 22; Kayode Dada, 32; Segun Olatunji, 28; and Salami Emmanuel, 53.

Items recovered include two walkie-talkies, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Colorado, two Indian hemp crushers, one pack of Rizla, seven ATM cards and 13 mobile phones.

Other items include two vehicle keys, a flash drive, an MTN 5G Wi-Fi device, identity cards, eight international passports, three complimentary cards, two suspected criminal charms, a gas lighter and ₦250.

The police said investigations were ongoing to establish the individual roles of the suspects and determine their possible connections with the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Falade Michael, assured residents that everyone found responsible would be brought to justice.

He said the command “will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those found culpable are brought to justice.”

Reacting to the arrests, Sowore demanded that those who allegedly planned, financed and sponsored the attack should also be identified and arrested.

In a post on 𝕏 on Saturday, the AAC presidential aspirant described the incident as a coordinated assault rather than an ordinary disagreement.

He insisted that the arrest of 11 suspects would not be enough if those behind the attack were allowed to go free.

“Arresting 11 suspects is not enough if those who planned, financed, coordinated and facilitated the attack remain untouched,” he wrote.

Sowore also alleged that some of the attackers were associated with the City Boys group and called for investigations into possible links between the incident and Ekiti State government officials.

He further urged the Commissioner of Police, Falade Adegoroye Michael, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to preserve and release CCTV footage from the scene to help identify everyone involved.

The activist also demanded an explanation from the police over their initial description of the incident as an altercation.