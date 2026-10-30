‘They Want To Kill Me’ – Sowore Accuses Govt

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that his life is in danger, claiming that the government wants him dead.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while reacting to the recent attack on him in Ekiti State.

The activist claimed that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police knew those who attacked him and his team.

“The Commissioner of Police came to see us while we were being treated so he knew the people who attacked us. When he left, people were saying that you better leave because ‘Oga knows these people,’” he said.

Sowore cited previous incidents to back his claim that he was under surveillance.

“Don’t forget that when I went to Port Harcourt, it was the same way that they were tracking me all over, they placed a tracker under my car and it was traced to the DSS, so what are we arguing about? Why do you think they took me to court, and charged me for calling Tinubu a criminal?” he asked.

The AAC candidate said he had been a thorn in the side of successive governments since his youth.

“My life is at stake and I have been a threat to the government since I was 20 years old. I’m opposed to the illegitimacy of the government. Were you not here when Buhari abducted me from a hotel in Lagos? Is it not the same APC government?” he said.

He insisted that the Ekiti attack was unprovoked.

“The issue is that we were attacked unprovoked in Ekiti State, I have been a threat and they want to kill me,” Sowore added.