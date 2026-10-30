Sowore Was Not Kidnapped – Police

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was kidnapped.

The Police Command, in a statement on Friday, said Sowore had an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant around Dalimore area, Ado-Ekiti, following which the Police were immediately alerted.

Naija News reports that the statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Police Command, SP Abutu Sunday, added that Sowore sustained minor injuries and was treated at the Police Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Falade Adegoroye Michael, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to establish the full circumstances surrounding the altercation, identify all individuals involved and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

“The attention of the Ekiti State Police Command has been drawn to a message circulating on social media alleging that Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, was kidnapped by armed thugs in Ado-Ekiti, with his whereabouts unknown.

“The Command wishes to categorically clarify that Mr. Sowore was not kidnapped. Rather, preliminary information indicates that he had an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant around Dalimore area, Ado-Ekiti, following which the Police were immediately alerted.

“Upon receiving the report, Police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene and successfully rescued him. He, however, sustained a minor injury and is currently receiving medical attention at the Police Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to establish the full circumstances surrounding the altercation, identify all individuals involved and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

“The Command calls for calm and urges members of the public to disregard the misleading narrative of an alleged kidnapping and refrain from circulating unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic and tension.

“The Ekiti State Police Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property, irrespective of political affiliation, status or background, and assures the public of its continued determination to maintain law and order across the state,” the statement read.

The clarification follows earlier reports that Sowore was kidnapped in Ekiti State and his whereabouts unknown.

The AAC candidate, however, in his personal account, refuted the Police claim that it was an altercation, insisting that he was attacked.