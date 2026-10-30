Sowore Speaks On The Guy That Attacked Him

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the man who led the thugs that attacked him in Ado-Ekiti is a Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the claim on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The activist described the alleged ringleader as a known political thug in the state who had been rewarded with a government appointment.

“The guy that led my attack is on Ekiti govt payroll. He is not a hidden person. He is a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor. I have his name, I have his picture,” he said.

Sowore claimed the state sponsored the attack to stop him from mobilising young people in Ekiti against the government.

He said he had pictures and videos showing the suspect at the scene, directing the thugs.

The AAC candidate urged the Inspector-General of Police to arrest and prosecute the suspect without delay.

“If the police are serious, they should go and arrest him today. He is in Government House, collecting salary from taxpayers money while leading thugs to beat citizens,” he said.

Sowore accused the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) of failing to act because of the suspect’s closeness to the government.