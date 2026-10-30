‘Unite With Peter Obi’ – Isaac Fayose Tells Sowore After Attack In Ekiti

Younger brother of the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has urged African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to work with Peter Obi and other opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fayose said Sowore could not successfully challenge the government alone, stressing the need for opposition figures to put their differences aside and work together.

He made the call while reacting to the attack on Sowore in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page on Friday, Fayose condemned the incident, warning that the attack showed the dangers opposition figures could face in the country.

The social media critic argued that what happened to Sowore could happen to other opposition leaders if they failed to unite against the government.

“Sowore, you can’t fight alone. You need to unite with Peter Obi and other opposition figures. What happened to you in Ekiti can happen to anyone. This government does not want opposition,” Fayose said.

The businessman also called on security agencies to identify and arrest those behind the attack, insisting that they must be brought to justice.

Naija News recalls that Sowore had accused the Ekiti State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) of taking away CCTV footage showing the attack on him in Ado-Ekiti.

The AAC presidential candidate alleged that the action was an attempt to cover up the incident and protect those responsible.