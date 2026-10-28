Isaac Fayose Mocks Tinubu Over Campaign Bus Accident, Reveals What APC Forgot To Buy

Younger brother of the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose has reacted to an accident involving a campaign bus of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that a viral video showing a Tinubu campaign bus involved in a ghastly accident has circulated on social media.”

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Fayose stated that Tinubu’s camp bought campaign buses but forgot to buy ambulances.

He questioned how the victims would get to the hospital now that the accident had occurred.

Fayose said, “They bought campaign buses and jeeps but forgot to buy ambulances. Now that an accident has happened, how will they transport the victims to the hospital?”

The businessman alleged that the current administration and the ruling party are more interested in buying campaign buses, jeeps, and luxury vehicles, but forgot to buy ambulances and equip hospitals.

He lamented that priorities have been misplaced, adding that Nigerians are suffering while politicians are spending billions on campaign vehicles.

Meanwhile, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has fired back at critics over his recent hangout with Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and Joaquin, the son of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fayose faced heavy criticism after photos and videos of him with Wike’s son surfaced online, with many Nigerians accusing him of betraying the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Reacting in a video on his Facebook page, Fayose said political differences should not destroy his personal relationships.

While reaffirming his support for Peter Obi, Fayose insisted that hanging out with Seyi Tinubu and Wike’s family did not mean he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose maintained that he still wants Tinubu out of power in 2027, adding that he is a Yoruba man and respects the President and his son, but that does not change his political stance.

He said, “I see many of you saying Mr Isaac is in APC but just playing games with the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC. I don’t play games.

“Tinubu must go. Wike is a land grabber. That doesn’t mean that Wike’s son will come and greet me and I will slap him. Or President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, will come and greet me and I will kick him.

“I campaigned for Obi. Do you know how much I spent on the last election? I still support Peter Obi. I still want Tinubu out of power.”